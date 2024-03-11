Twitter
Hollywood

Hollywood

Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven awards, Emma Stone scores surprise Best Actress win

The 96th Academy Awards - Oscars 2024 - were held on Sunday in Los Angeles with Oppenheimer and Poor Things winning big on Hollywood's biggest night.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

Oppenheimer and Poor Things were the biggest winners at 2024 Oscars
The 96th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, March 10 (early Monday morning India time). Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, the Oscars were presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), and saw big blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Barbie competing with critically-acclaimed dramas like Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. Here is the complete list of winners from the night:

Best picture: Oppenheimer

Best director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best actor in a leading role: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best actress in a leading role: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Best actress in a supporting role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best animated feature film: The Boy and the Heron

Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction

Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best costume design: Poor Things

Best makeup and hairstyling: Poor Things

Best production design: Poor Things

Best film editing: Oppenheimer

Best sound: The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One

Best original score: Oppenheimer

Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best live action short film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best documentary short film: The Last Repair Shop

Best international feature film: The Zone of Interest

In India, the Oscars streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

