Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven awards, Emma Stone scores surprise Best Actress win

Hollywood
The 96th Academy Awards - Oscars 2024 - were held on Sunday in Los Angeles with Oppenheimer and Poor Things winning big on Hollywood's biggest night.
The 96th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, March 10 (early Monday morning India time). Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, the Oscars were presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), and saw big blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Barbie competing with critically-acclaimed dramas like Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. Here is the complete list of winners from the night:
Best picture: Oppenheimer
Best director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Best actor in a leading role: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Best actress in a leading role: Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Best actress in a supporting role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best animated feature film: The Boy and the Heron
Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction
Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Best cinematography: Oppenheimer
Best costume design: Poor Things
Best makeup and hairstyling: Poor Things
Best production design: Poor Things
Best film editing: Oppenheimer
Best sound: The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One
Best original score: Oppenheimer
Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best live action short film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best animated short film: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best documentary short film: The Last Repair Shop
Best international feature film: The Zone of Interest
In India, the Oscars streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.