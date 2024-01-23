Oscars 2024 full list of nominations: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, Barbie snubbed in major categories

After Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer, Emma Stone's Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon followed with 11 and 10 nominations. Margot Robbie's Barbie got 8 nominations. See the full list here.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards or the Oscars 2024 were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA on Tuesday, January 23. Cillian Murphy-starrer Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer received the most nominations, a total of 13.

Emma Stone-starrer Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon followed with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. Margot Robbie-starrer Greta Gerwig's Barbie was snubbed in major categories of Best Direction and Best Actress, ending up with 8 nominations.

Here is the full list of nominations for Oscars 2024



Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Io capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. In India, the ceremony will be telecast and stream in the early morning on Monday, March 11.