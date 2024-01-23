Twitter
Oscars 2024 full list of nominations: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, Barbie snubbed in major categories

After Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer, Emma Stone's Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon followed with 11 and 10 nominations. Margot Robbie's Barbie got 8 nominations. See the full list here.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 08:08 PM IST

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards or the Oscars 2024 were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA on Tuesday, January 23. Cillian Murphy-starrer Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer received the most nominations, a total of 13. 

Emma Stone-starrer Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon followed with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. Margot Robbie-starrer Greta Gerwig's Barbie was snubbed in major categories of Best Direction and Best Actress, ending up with 8 nominations.

Here is the full list of nominations for Oscars 2024

Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers   
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro  
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro 
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor 
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall 
The Holdovers
Maestro 
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction 
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental 
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

Best International Feature Film
Io capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film 
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Song 
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot  
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Original Score
American Fiction 
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 
Golda 
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Production Design 
Barbie  
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers  
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Cinematography 
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things  

Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. In India, the ceremony will be telecast and stream in the early morning on Monday, March 11.

