Oscars 2023: Plot in Australia, Trip to Canada, check out what's all is inside gift hamper worth $126,000

Credit: Oscars/Instagram

The 95th Academy Awards, one of the glorious events of the year, are taking place on Monday morning at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, all the nominees will get a luxurious gift hamper that costs a whopping $126,000. Yes! Everyone who is nominated will not go back empty-handed.

For the unversed, every year goodies are given to the nominees and the winners. This year, all the nominees will be presented with a luxurious ‘Everyone Wins’ gift hamper. As per the media reports, the hamper will feature 60 items which will include luxury getaways to lifestyle, beauty products, and more.

According to the reports, it will also include a vacation worth $40,000 to Canada for three nights, a stay for eight people at a restored Italian lighthouse, a plot in Queensland, Australia, luxury fragrances worth $400, a three-night stay Italian getaway package worth $9,000, skincare products, Japanese milk bread, a gift box of Bateel dates, Art Lipo Plastic Surgery worth $12,000, body sculpting vouchers and more.

The Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress nominees will get this Oscar goodie bag. They also have the option to refuse presents. Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers becomes the first Indian title to win an Oscar for Documentary Short Subject.

The Elephant Whisperers beat four other films in the Best Documentary Short Subject category – Haulout, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. The Indian short film had been predicted to win at the Oscars by many experts and trackers, given the Academy’s love for animal-based films and the accolades the film itself has received in the past. Accepting the award, director Kartiki Gonsalves dedicates it to 'my motherland India'.

Produced by Guneet Monga’s, Sikhya Entertainment, the film had its world premiere on 9 November 2022 at DOC NYC Film Festival, a film festival for documentaries in the US. It eventually got a worldwide release on Netflix on December 8.

