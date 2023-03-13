Search icon
Oscars 2023 full list of winners: Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers wins big

Here are all the winners of the 95th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars (updated live). See which film won the night and how the Indian nominees fared

Oscars 2023 full list of winners: Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers wins big

Updated: Mar 13, 2023


Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis with their Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, were given out in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 (Monday morning India time). Over a hundred films vied for the coveted awards in 23 categories, and the contenders included three Indian films as well. Absurdist sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the night with the most nominations while RRR kept the Indian flag flying high. Here are all the winners from cinema’s big night this year:

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Cinematography: James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley (The Whale)

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter (Black Panther Wakanda Forever)

