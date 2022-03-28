Oscars 2022: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock, viral video sparks Twitter meme-fest

Best actor winner Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle in an epic moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Minutes later, when accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled acceptance speech, but not to Rock.

"I want to be a vessel for love," Smith said, with tears streaming down his face during his acceptance speech.

It was unclear whether Rock, a comedian and actor, was aware that Smith`s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from a disease that causes hair loss.

The episode with Rock, upstaging the rest of the 3-1/2 hour show, was sure to become one of the most memorable moments in 94 years of Academy Awards.

Damn. So did Will Smith just punch Chris Rock for real? Here is a Japanese network’s uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock. #Oscars #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/fjqgypVdue — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 28, 2022

The incident at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted: "Keep my wife`s name out of your f**king mouth."

Sean "Diddya Combs, who came on stage a few moments later, said, "I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever. Will and Chris we`re gonna solve that like family at the goal party right now we`re moving on with love."

Moments after the shocking episode took place, the video of Will smacking Chris on the Oscars stage went viral on social media. Twitter had a field day and the micro-blogging site was flooded with memes.

Check out some memes and reactions on Twitter:

Will Smith is definitely getting sent to Bel-Air after this one #Oscars #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/hScEpYeNfz — Marriah Mason (@M1996Mason) March 28, 2022

Kanye: I have the best moment in award show history



Will smith: HOLD MY BEER#Oscars #Oscar #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/L4qFguwIs6 — Nolan Foster All Day (@NFALLDAY_) March 28, 2022



The audience initially thought Smith's indignation was feigned, part of the act.

It was only after he returned to his seat and shouted that the audience went silent and audibly gasped. Many people in the mezzanine stood up and craned their heads to try to catch a glimpse.

Rock has hosted the Oscars twice, in 2005, when he received mixed reviews, and again in 2016 when, during the #OscarsSoWhite protests, he confronted the Academy over the lack of Black representation.

Smith, 53, has been one of Hollywood`s most charming and bankable stars, and was known for his clean rap lyrics when he shot to fame in the 1990s in the television sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

He took on mostly comedy and action roles early in his movie career before expanding into drama, and twice had been nominated for best actor before, for 2001's "Ali" and the 2006 movie "The Pursuit of Happyness."

Smith won this time for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.