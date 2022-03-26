Oscars 2022: When and where to watch Academy Awards live in India

The 94th Academy Awards are here again, and this year's ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where it all began. The presentation honouring the greatest in movies will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall.

This year, 'The Power of the Dog' is in front of the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Dune with ten. Eight categories of prizes will be presented off-screen before the televised ceremony begins, making the Oscar ceremony shorter than in prior years.

The ceremony will take place at the crack of dawn for Indian viewers, so if you consider yourself a cinephile and are willing to sacrifice some sleep to watch all of the proceedings LIVE as they unfold in Los Angeles, we have you covered.

The Oscars will be broadcast LIVE on Hotstar in India beginning at 5 a.m. on March 28. The red carpet will open at 5 a.m., and the ceremony will begin at 5:30 a.m.

At 5:30 a.m., fans may watch the events unfold LIVE on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star Movies HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, and Star World HD on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star Movies HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, and Star World HD. At 8:30 p.m., a repeat telecast will be available.

During the event, the Academy's Twitter account will post all the winners.

The last time the show had three hosts was in 1987, when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan hosted it. The only time Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda co-hosted with Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor was in 1977, when they were joined by Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

