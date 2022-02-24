Oscars 2022 to present eight awards before live telecast

Headlines

Watch: Pakistani leaders abuse, slap, kick each other on live TV channel, video goes viral

UP: Man, 2-month-old girl die, 14 injured die as basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

Watch: Pakistani leaders abuse, slap, kick each other on live TV channel, video goes viral

UP: Man, 2-month-old girl die, 14 injured die as basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

9 health benefits of pomegranate peel

8 most educated Indian cricketers

7 Teas to include in your bed-time routine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 1: Comedy threequel beats Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 with strong opening

Salaar makers confirm Prabhas-starrer will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, fans call it 'biggest clash ever'

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina and his team must save sinking Mumbai despite 'unlimited problems'

Oscars 2022 to present eight awards before live telecast

Nominees in the awards categories that will be awarded prior to the show were informed of the overhaul during a Zoom call on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Eight honours from the 94th Academy Awards will not be doled out on air in order to make the show more streamlined and more television-friendly as awards from eight categories will be presented during off-air parts of the show and then edited into the telecast.


For the aforementioned category of awards which include documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound, the ceremony will start one hour before the on-camera portion begins in order to accommodate the changes, reports `Variety`.

As per `Variety`, clips of the speeches will be packaged into the live televised broadcast, an approach to what the Tony Awards and other televised ceremonies did with awards in technical categories. Nominees in the awards categories that will be awarded prior to the show were informed of the overhaul during a Zoom call on Tuesday (United States Pacific Standard Time).

The 94th edition of the awards show is under immense pressure to bolster ratings from the television network ABC. The pressure comes following last year`s ceremony, which turned out to be the least-watched in the history of the awards, with just 9.23 million viewers tuning in to watch the ceremony, a 51 per cent drop from the 18.69 million viewers who switched on the previous year`s Oscars.

"After carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from our film community, our network partner, and all those who love the Oscars, it was evident we needed to make some decisions about the broadcast that are in the best interest of the future of our show and our organisation," Academy President David Rubin wrote in a letter that went out to the group`s membership, accessed by `Variety`.

"We realise these kinds of changes can prompt concern about equity, and we ask you to understand our goal has been to find a balance in which nominees, winners, members, and viewing audience all have a rewarding show experience," the statement further read.

"Moving forward we will assess this change and will continue to look for additional ways to make our show more entertaining and more thrilling for all involved, inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home," Rubin concluded his statement.

