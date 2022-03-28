Oscars 2022: Chris Rock to file complaint against Will Smith? Find out

Will Smith, who picked up his maiden best actor Oscar trophy for playing Richard Williams in 'King Richard', during the 94th Academy Awards strode to the stage minutes earlier and landed a punch on Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The exchange started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for the Best Documentary Feature award. Before revealing the winner, Rock decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith, saying that she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", to which she was seen rolling her eyes. The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it didn't go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and punched Rock, leaving everybody in attendance shocked over the events.

After receiving the jab from the actor, Rock said, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me." Once he reached back to his seat, Smith shouted at Rock, saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!".

In the latest set of developments, Los Angeles Police Department has issued a statement, revealing that Rock had declined to file a police report. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the LAPD statement read.

The Los Angeles Police Department told @ABC News it is aware of the onstage altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, but no police report has been filed. https://t.co/F827hXsWGm pic.twitter.com/ITvGPCmDhr March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has also reacted to the infamous slapgate incident involving Smith and Rock, saying that it does not support "violence of any form". After the ceremony concluded, the official Twitter handle of AMPAS posted a brief statement, saying, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022



READ | Oscars 2022: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock, viral video sparks Twitter meme-fest



Moments after the shocking episode took place live at Oscars 2022, the video of Will smacking Chris on the stage went viral and sparked a meme-fest on social media.



(With inputs from PTI)