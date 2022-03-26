Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to host the 94th Academy Awards

According to ABC's ‘Good Morning America,’ Amy Schumer, actress Regina Hall, and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes will host the Academy Awards in March, marking the first time three women will emcee the ceremony. The ceremony honouring the film industry's greatest honours will also have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel headlined the show in 2018. On March 27( EST) (i.e 28th March at 5:30 am as per IST) , the show will air on ABC, which is owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences bestows the Oscars. Celebrity presenters gave them out, although there was no host in 2019, 2020, or 2021.



The last time the show had three hosts was in 1987, when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan hosted it. The only time Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda co-hosted with Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor was in 1977, when they were joined by Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

'Inside Amy Schumer,' Schumer's sketch comedy show, received an Emmy in 2015. Hall is recognised for films such as 'Girls Trip' from 2017 and 'Little' from 2019. Sykes had a recurring role on the sitcom 'Black-ish' and is the lead of and creator of the TV situation comedy 'The Upshaws.'



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Oscars ceremony was shortened, with the awards being presented in front of a limited audience of nominees and visitors at a historic downtown Los Angeles train station. The show will return to its old home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, this year, according to organisers. ‘The Power of the Dog,’ a Netflix Inc. gothic Western, leads the Oscar nominations with 12 nominations, followed by ‘Dune,’ a science-fiction epic, with 10.