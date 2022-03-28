Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriends', says 'he's doing so much for the planet...'

Comedian Amy Schumer, who is one of the hosts at the 94th Academy Awards, took aim at Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are hosting this year's ceremony, starting it with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at 'The Power of the Dog', actors J.K. Simmons and Samuel L Jackson, reports independent.co.uk.

After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer stayed on the stage, in which she joked about the fims 'King Richard' and 'Being the Ricardos'.

However, her joke about the film 'Don't Look Up' drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about DiCaprio, reports independent.co.uk.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet," Schumer said. She added: "He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends."

Several actors, including Will Smith, Timothee Chalamet and Jessica Chastain, gasped, covering their heads in their hands.

This is not the first time DiCaprio has been roasted for his relationships at an awards show.

At the 2022 Baftas held earlier this March, Rebel Wilson approached 'CODA' star Emilia Jones, stating: "I'll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive... He does like them young."

In 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made a dig at the star while talking about Quentin Tarantino film `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`.

"(It's) almost three hours long, it`s an epic Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him."

According to reports, DiCaprio is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.