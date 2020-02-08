Oscars 2020 goes without host for 2nd time in a row, Billy Crystal compares it to 'having trial without witnesses'

Oscars 2020 would go on without a host. This happens for the second time in a row. Oscars 2019 i.e the 91st Academy Awards also went on without a host. Billy Crystal is especially upset with this policy of the awards show and compared it to 'having a trial without witnesses'.

Adding to that, Billy said, "(The ceremony) moves faster, but not quite the result that you want." The 'When Harry Met Sally' actor had attended Jimmy Kimmel Live! which is where he made the statements.

Talking about hosting the ceremony over the years himself, Crystal mentioned, "I loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honor to do it. And I think that when you have a show that's as long as it is, things are going to happen. And I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that there's not somebody out there to capitalize on that moment, like you had when the wrong Best Picture was nominated."

In conclusion, while Billy hoped the organizers had the right people, Kimmel stated, "I hope it's a disaster. We have to stick together, you know what I mean? These jobs are very few."

The 92nd Academy Awards would take place on Sunday, January 9, 2020, at 8 pm. It would be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.