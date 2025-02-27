Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and a dog dead.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said. Foul play is not suspected, however, authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and a dog dead.

"We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor," said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, as quoted by BBC.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza did not provide details on the time or cause of their deaths.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," he added.

Hackman, 94, retired from acting in the early 2000s, after an outstanding career spanning over five decades. Arakawa, 60, was a classical pianist.