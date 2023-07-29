Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

The science advisors of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer reveal that the filmmaker learned quantum physics.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is popularly known for making movies on dense science. The filmmaker is currently enjoying the success of his latest directorial Oppenheimer. The science advisors of the film revealed that the filmmaker made their job easy by learning quantum physics well.

In an interview with Business Insider, Nobel Prize winner and theoretical physicist Kip Throne told the news portal, “The science in Nolan's "Oppenheimer" script was good, it was just some of the personalities in the film that needed tweaking.” He also said that he clarified and expanded on some of the interactions J. Robert Oppenheimer and other scientists would have had with each other for Nolan’s film as he had attended lectures from J Robert Oppenheimer and had first-hand knowledge about him.

Throne has worked with Christopher Nolan in many films and revealed that he is impressed by Nolan’s done to research on his topic and though he’s happy to assist him, it’s not always necessary. He said, “He doesn't have the necessity for that that other directors would have. He's just an amazing person in that sense.”

Christopher Nolan also had an advisor to help him with the science during production, David Saltzberg who is a professor of astronomy and physics at UCLA. He was in-charge of writing equations on the board shown in the film. Saltzberg recalled one incident with the filmmaker and said, “Nolan had a suggestion about what to write on one of the boards. It was a famous equation but would have been disproven by that time in history.” He added, “It was a lot of fun to talk to him.”

Throne further added that he was impressed how Nolan and his team pulled off the depiction of the Trinity test without using CGI. He said, “We are at a stage where we could go through a second period of extreme danger. So I think, to see the history of that period, I think it's very important.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been making waves since the release of the film. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Rami Malek as David L. Hill, Jack Quad as Richard Feynman and Matt Damon as Lesli Grooves among others.

Released on July 21, the movie revolves around the journey of J Robert Oppenheimer (often known as the father of atomic bomb). The movie has been receiving a positive response from the audience and is running strong at the box office.

