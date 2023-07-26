Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

J Robert Oppenheimer’s grandson has reacted angrily to one particular scene in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller film Oppenheimer is based on the life of physicst J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons and is widely referred to as the father of the atomic bomb. While the film tells the story of Oppenheimer's life, it also takes some creative liberties and dramatises events. One such event shown in the film has now incurred the wrath of the physicist's son Charles Oppenheimer.

Charles Oppenheimer opened up about a scene in the film when asked if he thought any part in the film was inaccurate. In an interview with TIME, Charles pointed out that the part he liked the least in the film was the 'poison apple reference'. In the scene mentioned by Charles, a young Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, injects potassium cyanide into a green apple. He then leaves it for his university professor, Patrick Blackett (James D'Arcy). Later, Oppenheimer has second thoughts and throws away the fruit before Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh) takes a bite.

Charles, while talking about the scene said, “There are parts that I disagree with, but not really because of (Christopher) Nolan. The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in American Prometheus. If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, 'We don't really know if it happened.' There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation and it's a historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true." American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy Of J Robert Oppenheimer was a biography of the theoretical physicist written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. The book won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006. Nolan's film, Oppenheimer is based on the book.

Charles also added, "Sometimes facts get dragged through a game of telephone. In the movie, it's treated vaguely and you don't really know what's going on unless you know this incredibly deep backstory. So it honestly didn't bother me. It bothers me that it was in the biography with that emphasis, not a disclaimer of, this is an unsubstantiated rumor that we want to put in our book to make it interesting. But I like some of the dramatizations. I thought Einstein's conversation with Oppenheimer at the end was really effective even though it wasn't historical."

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role supported by an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Brannagh, Rami Malek and others. Oppenheimer was released theatrically on July 21 to critical acclaim and has performed well at the box office.