Oppenheimer: First poster of Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller unveiled, release date announced

Oppenheimer: In the fiery poster, the Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy could be seen as J. Robert Oppenheimer, taking a walk in the cloud of fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Oppenheimer Poster/Twitter

Hollywood ace director, Christopher Nolan, on Thursday, unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh in the lead roles.

In the fiery poster, the Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy could be seen as J. Robert Oppenheimer, taking a walk in the cloud of fire and smoke. According to Variety, Christopher Nolan will team up with VFX studio DNEG for his upcoming film Oppenheimer. 

This marks the eighth collaboration between Nolan and the studio.

The upcoming Universal project is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb. 

Previously, makers unveiled the first look poster of Cillian Murphy from the film.The upcoming project is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

Oppenheimer marks the first on-screen collaboration of Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy. Nolan's story is based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer." 

Published in 2006, the 721-page book took Bird and Sherwin 25 years to research and write. Both authors are credited as writers of the film, with Nolan himself penning the screenplay, Variety reported. 

