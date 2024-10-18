One Direction members penned an emotional note on Liam Payne's sudden demise.

One Direction member Liam Payne's sudden demise left everyone in shock. The singer passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel's balcony in Argentina. The One Direction members are devastated by the news and have released a joint statement for the first time in four years.

On Thursday, One Direction members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan mourned the death of Liam Payne and released a statement paying an emotional tribute to him. The statement read, "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall, and Harry."

Liam Payne's family also issued a statement mourning his sudden demise. "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul," the family said in a statement to PA Media, the UK and Ireland's national news agency, Variety reported. "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," the statement further read.

The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos

Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Though Payne was initially reported to have fallen three floors from the hotel, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, later said in a statement that Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

Payne was discovered on The X Factor in 2010 alongside his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. The five musicians auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition. Afterwards, One Direction was signed to Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The band went on to become one of the highest-

selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Variety reported.

After One Direction's hiatus, Payne signed a solo record deal with Capitol Records U.K. and began releasing music in 2017, beginning with the single 'Strip That Down' featuring Migos rapper Quavo. His debut solo album, 'LP1,' debute‹ in December 2019 and he put out a new single.

