'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' trailer: 'Can smell Oscar', fans all praises for Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt film

The official trailer of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' has been winning hearts ever since it released. The film which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday didn't just receive rave reviews from the critics but has also left the fans smitten with its powerful trailer.

The film stars some big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie. The recently released trailer is a treat to watch thanks to the actors', who nail the portrayal of their characters. The upcoming movie also happens to be the last film of late actor Luke Perry.

Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the trailer features DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

The 2.34-minute-long trailer opens with introducing Al Pacino's Marvin Schwarz followed by a scene of DiCaprio's character torching Nazis in a movie. From there, we see DiCaprio's Rick Dalton during his fall from grace of Hollywood royalty. From there, we see DiCaprio's Rick Dalton during his fall from grace of Hollywood royalty.

The future looks bleak for Dalton until he meets his next-door neighbour Sharon Tate, played by Robbie. Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

The trailer has been trending ever since it dropped with the hashtag #onceuponatimeinhollywood. Fans can't get enough of the recently released trailer and have been praising the actors and of course, the one and only Tarantino for his impeccable direction.

A Twitter user wrote shared stills from the trailer and wrote, "I can smell the Oscar #OnceUponATimeInHollywood."

"Oh my GOD. The Scarface reference with Al Pacino ("say hello to my little friend") AND the Inglorious Basterds reference....film lovers' everywhere screamed. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood," another user tweeted.

Another fan applauded the filmmaker's work and wrote," #OnceUponATimeInHollywood is an odd one for Tarantino but in a very good way. A pure love letter to cinema and the 1960s, with a career-best DiCaprio performance. #Cannes2019."

An excited fan wrote, "Desperate to watch this combination #OnceUponATimeInHollywood."

Pit, DiCaprio, Tarantino, Robbie, Daniela Pick, David Heyman, and Shannon McIntosh arrived to attend the screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Perry, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4, will be seen on the silver screen for the last time playing the role of Scott Lancer in the upcoming film. Perry wrapped up shooting for the film before his death, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Perry isn't the first actor who passed away after being cast in the upcoming film. Last September, Burt Reynolds, who was set to star in the film, died before he had begun filming. He was replaced by his friend Bruce Dern.

The multi starrer film also features Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' hits the theatres on July 26, this year.