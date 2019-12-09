Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker nominated for Golden Globes 2020, full list out

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

UP boy, who was slapped by classmates on teacher's instruction, moves to another school

Raksha Bandhan 2023: WhatsApp messages to share with your siblings

DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

UP boy, who was slapped by classmates on teacher's instruction, moves to another school

8 Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood movies, here’s where OMG 2 stands

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker nominated for Golden Globes 2020, full list out

The full nominations list of Golden Globe 2020 has been unveiled and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker and The Game Of Thrones have made it to the list in huge numbers

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 09:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is that time of the year! The nominations list for Golden Globes 2020 has been released and not very surprisingly, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and Joker are one of the few names that have been repeating in the list. The most-spoken-about Television show of the year, Game Of Thrones, also made it to the list.

Here are the categories for Golden Globes 2020:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho for 'Parasite'

Sam Mendes for '1917'

Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Martin Scorsese for 'The Irishman'

Todd Phillips for 'Joker'

Best Actor - Drama

Christian Bale for 'Ford v. Ferrari'

Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'

Adam Driver for 'Marriage Story'

Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes'

Best Actress - Drama

Cynthio Erivo for 'Harriet'

Scarlett Johansson for 'Marriage Story'

Soarise Ronana for 'Little Women'

Charlize Theron for 'Bombshell'

Renee Zellweger for 'Judy'

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out'

Roman Griffin Davis for 'Jojo Rabbit'

Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman'

Eddie Murphy for 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina for 'The Farewell'

Ana de Armas for 'Knives Out'

Beanie Feldstein for 'Booksmart'

Emma Thompson for 'Late Night'

Cate Blanchett for 'Where’d You Go Bernadette'

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Tom Hanks for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Al Pacino for 'The Irishman'

Joe Pesci for 'The Irishman'

Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Anthony Hopkins for 'The Two Popes'

Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Annette Benning for 'The Report'

Margot Robbie for 'Bombshell'

Jennifer Lopez for 'Hustlers'

Kathy Bates for 'Richard Jewell'

Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story'

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song

Beautiful Ghosts from CATS

I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman

Into the Unknown from Frozen 2

Spirit from The Lion King

Stand Up from Harriet

Best Animated Feature

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Even

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Miniseries or Television Film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor TV Series - Drama

Brian Cox for 'Succession'

Kit Harington for 'Game of Thrones'

Rami Malek for 'Mr. Robot'

Tobias Menzies for 'The Crown'

Billy Porter for 'Pose'

Best Actress TV Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'

Jodi Comer for 'Killing Eve'

Nicole Kidman for 'Big Little Lies'

Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Colman for 'The Crown'

Best Actor TV Series - Comedy

Ben Platt for 'The Politician'

Paul Rudd for 'Living With Yourself'

Rami Yousef for 'Rami'

Bill Hader for 'Barry'

Michael Douglas for 'The Kominsky Method'

Best Actress TV Series - Comedy

Christina Applegate for 'Dead to Me'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for 'Fleabag'

Natasha Lyonne for 'Russian Doll'

Kirsten Dunst for 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'

Rachel Brosnahan for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film

Chris Abbott for 'Catch 22'

Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The Spy'

Russell Crowe for 'The Loudest Voice'

Jared Harris for Chernobyl'

Sam Rockwell for 'Fosse/Verdon'

Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film

Michelle Williams for 'Fosse/Verdon'

Helen Mirren for 'Catherine the Great'

Merritt Wever for 'Unbelievable'

Kaitlyn Dever for 'Unbelievable'

Joey King for 'The Act'

Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Alan Arkin for 'Kominsky Method'

Kieran Culkin for 'Succession'

Andrew Scott for 'Fleabag'

Stellan Skarsgård for 'Chernobyl'

Henry Winkler for 'Barry'

Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Meryl Streep for 'Big Little Lies'

Helena Bonham Carter for 'The Crown'

Emily Watson for 'Chernobyl'

Patricia Arquette for 'The Act'

Toni Collette for 'Unbelievable'

Being held on January 5, 2020, Golden Globes will be presented by stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, director, producer, musician, presenter and author Ricky Gervais. He is also fondly remembered for his contribution to the show 'The Office'.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

This actress lost her leg at 16, was unemployed for 7 years, had given up on life, later became TV's most popular vamp

Meet woman who earns Rs 300 crore per year, has Rs 775 crore net worth, not bought new saree in 24 years, here's why

Is your income tax refund delayed? Check reasons and solutions for ITR refund delays

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE