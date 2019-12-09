Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker nominated for Golden Globes 2020, full list out

Hollywood
It is that time of the year! The nominations list for Golden Globes 2020 has been released and not very surprisingly, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and Joker are one of the few names that have been repeating in the list. The most-spoken-about Television show of the year, Game Of Thrones, also made it to the list.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho for 'Parasite'
Sam Mendes for '1917'
Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
Martin Scorsese for 'The Irishman'
Todd Phillips for 'Joker'
Best Actor - Drama
Christian Bale for 'Ford v. Ferrari'
Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'
Adam Driver for 'Marriage Story'
Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'
Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes'
Best Actress - Drama
Cynthio Erivo for 'Harriet'
Scarlett Johansson for 'Marriage Story'
Soarise Ronana for 'Little Women'
Charlize Theron for 'Bombshell'
Renee Zellweger for 'Judy'
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out'
Roman Griffin Davis for 'Jojo Rabbit'
Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman'
Eddie Murphy for 'Dolemite Is My Name'
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina for 'The Farewell'
Ana de Armas for 'Knives Out'
Beanie Feldstein for 'Booksmart'
Emma Thompson for 'Late Night'
Cate Blanchett for 'Where’d You Go Bernadette'
Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture
Tom Hanks for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
Al Pacino for 'The Irishman'
Joe Pesci for 'The Irishman'
Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
Anthony Hopkins for 'The Two Popes'
Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture
Annette Benning for 'The Report'
Margot Robbie for 'Bombshell'
Jennifer Lopez for 'Hustlers'
Kathy Bates for 'Richard Jewell'
Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story'
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best Original Song
Beautiful Ghosts from CATS
I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman
Into the Unknown from Frozen 2
Spirit from The Lion King
Stand Up from Harriet
Best Animated Feature
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Television Series - Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Even
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series - Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Miniseries or Television Film
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor TV Series - Drama
Brian Cox for 'Succession'
Kit Harington for 'Game of Thrones'
Rami Malek for 'Mr. Robot'
Tobias Menzies for 'The Crown'
Billy Porter for 'Pose'
Best Actress TV Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'
Jodi Comer for 'Killing Eve'
Nicole Kidman for 'Big Little Lies'
Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show'
Olivia Colman for 'The Crown'
Best Actor TV Series - Comedy
Ben Platt for 'The Politician'
Paul Rudd for 'Living With Yourself'
Rami Yousef for 'Rami'
Bill Hader for 'Barry'
Michael Douglas for 'The Kominsky Method'
Best Actress TV Series - Comedy
Christina Applegate for 'Dead to Me'
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for 'Fleabag'
Natasha Lyonne for 'Russian Doll'
Kirsten Dunst for 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'
Rachel Brosnahan for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film
Chris Abbott for 'Catch 22'
Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The Spy'
Russell Crowe for 'The Loudest Voice'
Jared Harris for Chernobyl'
Sam Rockwell for 'Fosse/Verdon'
Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film
Michelle Williams for 'Fosse/Verdon'
Helen Mirren for 'Catherine the Great'
Merritt Wever for 'Unbelievable'
Kaitlyn Dever for 'Unbelievable'
Joey King for 'The Act'
Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Alan Arkin for 'Kominsky Method'
Kieran Culkin for 'Succession'
Andrew Scott for 'Fleabag'
Stellan Skarsgård for 'Chernobyl'
Henry Winkler for 'Barry'
Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Meryl Streep for 'Big Little Lies'
Helena Bonham Carter for 'The Crown'
Emily Watson for 'Chernobyl'
Patricia Arquette for 'The Act'
Toni Collette for 'Unbelievable'
Being held on January 5, 2020, Golden Globes will be presented by stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, director, producer, musician, presenter and author Ricky Gervais. He is also fondly remembered for his contribution to the show 'The Office'.