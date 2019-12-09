Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker nominated for Golden Globes 2020, full list out

The full nominations list of Golden Globe 2020 has been unveiled and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker and The Game Of Thrones have made it to the list in huge numbers

It is that time of the year! The nominations list for Golden Globes 2020 has been released and not very surprisingly, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and Joker are one of the few names that have been repeating in the list. The most-spoken-about Television show of the year, Game Of Thrones, also made it to the list.

Here are the categories for Golden Globes 2020:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho for 'Parasite'

Sam Mendes for '1917'

Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Martin Scorsese for 'The Irishman'

Todd Phillips for 'Joker'

Best Actor - Drama

Christian Bale for 'Ford v. Ferrari'

Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'

Adam Driver for 'Marriage Story'

Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes'

Best Actress - Drama

Cynthio Erivo for 'Harriet'

Scarlett Johansson for 'Marriage Story'

Soarise Ronana for 'Little Women'

Charlize Theron for 'Bombshell'

Renee Zellweger for 'Judy'

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out'

Roman Griffin Davis for 'Jojo Rabbit'

Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman'

Eddie Murphy for 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina for 'The Farewell'

Ana de Armas for 'Knives Out'

Beanie Feldstein for 'Booksmart'

Emma Thompson for 'Late Night'

Cate Blanchett for 'Where’d You Go Bernadette'

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Tom Hanks for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Al Pacino for 'The Irishman'

Joe Pesci for 'The Irishman'

Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Anthony Hopkins for 'The Two Popes'

Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Annette Benning for 'The Report'

Margot Robbie for 'Bombshell'

Jennifer Lopez for 'Hustlers'

Kathy Bates for 'Richard Jewell'

Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story'

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song

Beautiful Ghosts from CATS

I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman

Into the Unknown from Frozen 2

Spirit from The Lion King

Stand Up from Harriet

Best Animated Feature

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Even

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Miniseries or Television Film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor TV Series - Drama

Brian Cox for 'Succession'

Kit Harington for 'Game of Thrones'

Rami Malek for 'Mr. Robot'

Tobias Menzies for 'The Crown'

Billy Porter for 'Pose'

Best Actress TV Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'

Jodi Comer for 'Killing Eve'

Nicole Kidman for 'Big Little Lies'

Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Colman for 'The Crown'

Best Actor TV Series - Comedy

Ben Platt for 'The Politician'

Paul Rudd for 'Living With Yourself'

Rami Yousef for 'Rami'

Bill Hader for 'Barry'

Michael Douglas for 'The Kominsky Method'

Best Actress TV Series - Comedy

Christina Applegate for 'Dead to Me'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for 'Fleabag'

Natasha Lyonne for 'Russian Doll'

Kirsten Dunst for 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'

Rachel Brosnahan for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film

Chris Abbott for 'Catch 22'

Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The Spy'

Russell Crowe for 'The Loudest Voice'

Jared Harris for Chernobyl'

Sam Rockwell for 'Fosse/Verdon'

Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film

Michelle Williams for 'Fosse/Verdon'

Helen Mirren for 'Catherine the Great'

Merritt Wever for 'Unbelievable'

Kaitlyn Dever for 'Unbelievable'

Joey King for 'The Act'

Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Alan Arkin for 'Kominsky Method'

Kieran Culkin for 'Succession'

Andrew Scott for 'Fleabag'

Stellan Skarsgård for 'Chernobyl'

Henry Winkler for 'Barry'

Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Meryl Streep for 'Big Little Lies'

Helena Bonham Carter for 'The Crown'

Emily Watson for 'Chernobyl'

Patricia Arquette for 'The Act'

Toni Collette for 'Unbelievable'

Being held on January 5, 2020, Golden Globes will be presented by stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, director, producer, musician, presenter and author Ricky Gervais. He is also fondly remembered for his contribution to the show 'The Office'.