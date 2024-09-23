Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their daughter named Mei John Mulaney on September 14.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Mei, born via gestational surrogate on September 14, 2024. The couple shared their joyful news on Instagram, capturing a heartfelt moment in a hospital room.

Munn, 44, posted a touching message alongside a photo of herself holding Mei while sitting on Mulaney's lap. She wrote, "Mei June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon." Reflecting on her journey, she expressed, "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding; I knew I had found a real-life angel." The actress also revealed the significance of her daughter's name, stating, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," and added that "Mei (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

John Mulaney, 42, shared his excitement in his own post, humorously noting, "Mei June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. We stole so much stuff from the hospital," and expressed his deep affection, stating, "I love my little girl so much."

Mei joins her older brother, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, who is now 2 years old. The couple welcomed Malcolm on November 24, 2021, before their intimate wedding in July 2024, officiated by Sam Waterston, with only their son and a witness present, as per People magazine.

The news of Mei's birth comes just months after Munn bravely shared her experience with breast cancer, which included four surgeries, a double mastectomy, and medically induced menopause. Despite these challenges, she has focused on motherhood, sharing with People magazine, "When I'm with him, it's the only time my brain doesn't think about being sick. I'm just so happy with him."

Munn's cancer journey has been marked by resilience; she underwent multiple treatments and took steps to preserve her fertility, including freezing her eggs. In an earlier interview obtained by People magazine, she noted that these decisions have allowed her and Mulaney the opportunity to expand their family in the future.

