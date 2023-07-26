Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

After 18 months of her son's death, Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56.

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who is known for Nothing Compares 2 U, has passed away at the age of 56 after 18 months of the tragic death of her 17-year-old son.

Her family issued an official statement which read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

In her last tweet, Sinead shared a picture of her late son and wrote: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul."

Meanwhile, comedian Dara O'Briain tweeted: "Ah sh**e, Sinead O’Connor has died. That’s just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her."

Ah shite, Sinead O’Connor has died. That’s just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 26, 2023

The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess tweeted, "Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace."

Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x pic.twitter.com/wLAY6ZTI0J — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 26, 2023

Jedward said, "Rest in Peace Sinead O’Connor very sad to hear the news Irish True Irish Icon of our Generation! We only just met her this year and she was in good spirits, a very welcoming person with a big heart."