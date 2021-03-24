Not May 2021, Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' to hit the screens on THIS date

Marvel has announced the new release date of Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow in which she plays the titular role. The film was earlier set to hit the screens in 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got pushed. Then the makers announced that Black Widow will be a May 2021 release. However, the new release date is two months after that. The Marvel superhero flick is slated to release on July 9, 2021.

Marvel shared a new poster of Black Widow featuring Scarlett in a white suit and her armours. They wrote, "Marvel Studios' Black Widow is in theatres July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required."

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interview, Scarlett had opened up on Black Widow. She had said, "It’s a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It’s much deeper than anything we could have done earlier."

Johansson also shared, "I think my character has grown over the past 10 years. She has sort of fallen into a leadership position which I think is a natural place for her and she is very pragmatic and she is flexible and understands the shades of grey that exist in the universe and can operate above and below and she is brave."

She added, "In her current incarnation it feels like she is finally a realised person and certainly much more grounded in my own life now, then I did 10 years ago. So it is interesting how those things go together."