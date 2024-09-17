Twitter
Advertisement
Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Viral video: This Neeraj Chopra fan clicks picture with him, asks for his number, watch his reaction

Meet businessman, whose daughter is set to get engaged with Union Minister's son, he is...

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honour our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!"

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

DC's iconic superhero Batman is all set to create history by becoming the first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Batman's star will be at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum on September 26, Billboard reported. Michael Empric, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, will be on hand to certify Batman's history-making achievement.

Sharing the update, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honour our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman! Fans from around the world will be thrilled to know that Batman will have his star dedicated next to the stars of television's Batman, Adam West, and the co-creator of Batman, Bob Kane."

Jim Lee, DC Comics president, publisher, and chief creative officer, and Anne DePies, SVP & general manager, will be there, as will Steve Nissen, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, who will emcee the event.

Created for DC Comics by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Batman first appeared in 1939's Detective Comics #27. The Batman TV series, starring West and Burt Ward as Robin, debuted on ABC in January 1966. Neal Hefti's memorable theme song to the series won a Grammy for best instrumental theme and sparked a cover battle on the Billboard Hot 100.

Christopher Nolan to Zack Snyder, many dynamic filmmakers have been inspired over the years to send up the Bat-signal on the big screen in live-action and animation. The Batman film franchise has grossed more than USD 6.8 billion at the global box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

