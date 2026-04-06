Not Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep reveals these two Hollywood icons inspired her character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep has revealed that two Hollywood legends, Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood, shaped her iconic role of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. The sequel is slated to release on May 1.

In a surprising revelation ahead of the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, actor Meryl Streep has clarified the real-life inspirations behind her iconic portrayal of Miranda Priestly, debunking a long-standing fan theory. As per People magazine, in a recent interview, Streep addressed speculation that her character was based on fashion editor Anna Wintour. Instead, she revealed that two Hollywood legends shaped the role: Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood.

"I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time," Streep said, adding, "If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby, it would be Miranda Priestly," as quoted by People magazine. The Oscar-winning actor explained that Nichols' directing style influenced the character's sharp yet humorous authority. "The command on the set. And Mike would do it sort of with a sly humor," she said, adding, "People take it as mean, but it's funny. I think it's funny."

Eastwood, by contrast, inspired a quieter, understated power. "Clint would never raise his voice," Streep noted, adding, "He would direct and people had to lean forward to hear what he was saying." While she hasn't shared this insight with Eastwood, Streep said Nichols was aware and delighted. "I told Mike, and he was thrilled," she added, as quoted by People magazine.

Reflecting on the film's initial reception, Streep recalled it being labelled a "chick-flick," which affected its budget. "That designation has not worn well," she said, citing the success of female-led films like Barbie and Mamma Mia. "We had to scramble for our budget," she said of the original, adding, "This one, honey, they spent the money," as quoted by People magazine. The revelation comes as anticipation builds for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', slated for release on May 1.

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