'No Time To Die' Trailer: Daniel Craig is back as James Bond with Aston Martins, vodka martinis, all things '007'

James Bond 'No Time To Die' from the first shot of the trailer is a film packed with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, and Jeffrey Wright who will be seen yet again in a Bond film.

As far as first-timers are concerned, things don't get any better than Rami Malek who plays the role of the Bond Baddie, Safin and Ana de Armas who plays the lady love in Bond's life along with Lashana Lynch who takes over Bond's number after he decides to leave active service.

Watch the trailer here.

The action-packed film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has previously given box office hits like Jane Eyre and includes screenwriting by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who made her name with hit sitcom Fleabag.

Gripping one's attention right from the word go, the trailer sees our favourite British secret agent, working for the MI6, back in business. It promises to be a fitting finale for Daniel Craig as the actor bids farewell to the franchise after starring in four previous Bond films. The wait to see the 25th Bond film in the franchise is just a few months away as No Time to Die releases this November.

In addition to this, Grammys award-winner and the youngest singer to ever record a song for the James Bond franchise, Billie Eilish's track for No Time To Die has been a favourite of the fans since its release back in February. With a set of haunting vocals, dark and broody tunes, and strings, it's almost exactly what one would imagine from a Bond x Billie collab.