'No Time To Die' Teaser: After wait of 5 years, James Bond aka Daniel Craig is back in town

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and is all set to release Thursday.

While the year 2020 didn't give us much good news throughout, it was no less than a setback when the new Bond movie, No Time To Die, also got delayed, owing to the pandemic.

However, as the world gears to open up, 007 fans have a reason to cheer up as we get a sneak peek into the life of Britain's favourite secret agent - James Bond. The hair-raising and thrilling film will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as James Bond for one last time and Rami Malek will play an antagonist.

The film will also star a new Bond girl, Ana de Armas who will be playing the character of a Cuban agent who falls in love with the world's greatest cinematic spy while assisting him at the start of the film. Describing her character as "irresponsible" and "bubbly", it will be interesting to see how Bond and his lady love save the day from destruction. Add to that, Léa Seydoux, who was seen as Bond’s love interest in Spectre will also make her much-awaited return helping Bond get over the traumas in his life.

In addition to this, Grammys award-winner and the youngest singer to ever record a song for the James Bond franchise, Billie Eilish's track for No Time To Die has been a favourite of the fans since its release back in February. With a set of haunting vocals, dark and broody tunes, and strings, it's almost exactly what one would imagine from a Bond x Billie collab.

