'No Time To Die' actor Ana De Armas takes THIS step following Ben Affleck split

Actor Ana de Armas is saying goodbye to social media! The star has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with American actor Ben Affleck. As per People magazine, the actor's social media handle no longer exists, which was spotted by her eagle-eyed fans.

However, De Armas's Instagram account remains active with the actor sharing a photo of her recent new bob haircut over the weekend. Ana De Armas' move of deleting her Twitter handle comes two weeks after the publication confirmed that she and Affleck had agreed to part ways.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source told People magazine. "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source said.

"They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he is a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," the source further said.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in March 2020 after meeting on the New Orleans set for their upcoming film Deep Water'. De Armas confirmed their relationship the following month, making it official on social media after she shared photos with Affleck from her 32nd birthday celebration. The former couple was frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles. At the time, de Armas spent time with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, de Armas can next be seen in the upcoming films 'Deep Water', 'No Time to Die' and 'Blonde', where she is set to play the role of iconic late actor Marilyn Monroe.