No Country for Old Men actor Kathy Lamkin passes away

Kathy Lamkin, the actor best known for her roles in 'No Country for Old Men' and 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', has died at the age of 74.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Texas actor who portrayed the manager of the Desert Aire trailer park alongside Javier Bardem in the Coen brothers' Oscar best picture winner 'No Country for Old Men,' passed away on April 4, as announced by Linda McAlister talent agency on Monday on Instagram.

It revealed that the actor died after suffering from a short illness. The post's caption read: "Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person. Heartfelt love and prayers to her wonderful family and universe of friends."

Born on December 10, 1947, Kathy earned her master's degree from the Central Missouri State University, before teaching Theater at Codwell Elementary School in Houston. She also created and ran the Unicorn School of Acting and its performing wing, USA Theatre, in Pearland.

Her filmography includes 'Waiting for Guffman' (1996), 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005), 'The Heartbreak Kid' (2007), 'Welcome to the Rileys' (2010), 'Sweetwater' (2013), with many other films and television cameos. Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen; children Kati and Greg; and grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.