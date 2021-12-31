Nicole Kidman reacts strongly to 'sexist' question about ex-husband Tom Cruise

Academy Award winning actress Nicole Kidman is currently busy promoting her latest film 'Being the Ricardos', a biographical drama film about the relationship between the stars of the popular American television show 'I Love Lucy'. Nicole stars as Lucille Ball in the film set in 1952 and Javier Bardem portrays Ball's first husband, Desi Arnaz.

While talking about her film in an interview with an international publication, Nicole called out a 'sexist' question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Speaking about Ball and Arnaz's relationship, the 'Big Little Lies' star told The Guardian, "It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

The interviewer then asked her, 'in exquisite care', that if she is referring to her relationship with the 'Mission Impossible' star Cruise. Nicole reacted strongly to this and said, "Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no. And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’"

Nicole and Tom married in 1990 before splitting up in 2001. While they were married, the couple had adopted a daughter, Isabella Jane Cruise and a son, Connor Antony Cruise.

'Being the Ricardos' is directed by one of the most popular screenwriters in Hollywood, Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin has written critically acclaimed movies like 'The Social Network', 'Moneyball' and 'Steve Jobs' and has directed two films before his 2021 release - 'Molly's Game' in 2017 and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' in 2020.