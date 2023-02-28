Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's first look from Citadel, says 'so proud of you'

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas/Instagram

On Monday, February 27, Priyanka Chopra dropped the first look from her upcoming web series Citadel. The actress will be playing the role of an elite spy named Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brother's futuristic espionage thriller. While the first look impressed the celebs like Rajkummar Rao and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nick Jonas also hyped his actress-wife.

After Priyanka posted a set of images from her upcoming Prime Video series named Citadel on her Instagram, she received heaps of praise from the Bollywood industry for her fiery look. Rajkummar Rao dropped in the comments section and wrote, "Awesomeee" with two red heart emojis, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Yasss" and added multiple fire emojis. Dia Mira also joined them and wrote, "Mamma Mia".



Her Nick Jonas also dropped several fire emojis under the first stills that she shared. Well, he did not stop there. Nick even reshared Priyanka's Instagram post on his Story and wrote, "So proud of you @priyankachopra”. In another Story, he shared her still with Richard Madden and wrote, "Get ready y'all. This show is next level."









For the unversed, Citadel is an American science fiction spy thriller web series created by Russo Brothers for Prime Video in which Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra play two elite agents named Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, whose memories have been erased after their escaped with their lives after global spy agency Citadel's fall.

The show's official plotline reads as, "They have remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."



Citadel starts streaming on Prime Video from April 28. The show's Indian instalment is being created by Raj & DK and stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.



