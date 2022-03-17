Nick Jonas drops cheeky comment on mother-in-law Madhu Chopra's Goa picture

Nick Jonas is mighty impressed with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. Priyanka's mother recently shared a picture from his Goa vacation. Posing in a blue tunic, Madhu was smiling and enjoying the vibes of Goa. As soon as she posted the picture, her son-in-law was among the early ones to comment, and he is engraved by Sr Chopra's grace. Nick wrote, "Mother in law killin it."

Check out the post

Apart from Nick, many of her followers praised her look and showered love through their comments. One of the user said, "Sexy Mamaaa." While another user commented, "Wow! Looking amazing aunty." One of her followers added, "Alluring elegance n grace." And another said, "Bahut hi khubsurat lag rahe ho Madhu ji...Kahi nazar na lage kisi ki."

Recently, Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra has now revealed that the actress has not finalised her baby’s name. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in January announced that they became parents via a surrogate. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took to social media and informed that they became parents to a baby, however, they did not reveal the gender of the child. Meanwhile, a few media reports suggested that the baby is a girl.

Dr. Madhu Chopra celebrated 14 years of cosmetic clinic, where she talked about her grandchild to paps. She stated, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother).” “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy,” she added.

On being asked about the name of the child, she said that the name has not been decided. She said, “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now.”

In January, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”