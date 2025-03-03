The comedian Conan O'Brien who is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time, kicked off the ceremony with a sweet shoutout to India, greeting the audience with a namaste and speaking in Hindi.

This is Conan’s first time hosting the Academy Awards, and he started the show by giving a warm shoutout to India. He greeted the audience with a "namaste" and even spoke in Hindi.

#ConanOBrien kicked off the #Oscar ceremony with a thoughtful shoutout to India



Spoke in Hindi to connect with viewers in India



"Logo ko namaskar, Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath #Oscars dekhenge"#Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/fvYPH3ot8Z — Stranger (@Stranger4every1) March 3, 2025

"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge," O'Brien said, which translates to "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

O'Brien then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, lightly ribbing each film. He poked fun at 'Conclave,' saying, "I'm a catholic boy, loved Conclave. If you haven't seen Conclave, it's log line is a movie about the Catholic church but don't worry."

He also joked about director Sean Baker's "Anora," saying, "Anora used the f word 497 times, that's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist."

The camera then cut to the Best Actress nominee in the audience, whose awards season has been marked by controversy over past social media comments.

O'Brien continued to bring the laughs throughout his monologue, joking about the rules for the evening and even taking a shot at Adam Sandler's bright blue hoodie. Sandler responded to the diss, saying, "I like the way I look because I'm a good person."

The 2025 Oscars are airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu. In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar.

