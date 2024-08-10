Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa: The Lion King will be releases in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in the 2D and 3D versions on December 20.

The trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King was unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, August 10. The upcoming film serves both as a sequel and a prequel to the 2019 film The Lion King, which itself was the remake of the 1994 film of the same name.

The trailer shows how the orphaned cub Mufasa rose and became the king. Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Donald Glover as Simba, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, and Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara are the new and returning cast members.

The official synopsis for Mufasa: The Lion King reads, "Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny - their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

As soon as the trailer came out, fans shared their reactions. While one of them wrote, "We want SRK's voice", another added, "Hope SRK voice over will be there." Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan voiced Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King in 2019.

Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, who famously helmed the 2016 critically-acclaimed drama Moonlight. The upcoming animated musical drama hits cinemas worldwide on December 20. It will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in the 2D and 3D versions.

