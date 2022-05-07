Farhan Akhtar to star in Ms. Marvel, wife Shibani Dandekar reacts

Credit: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

It Is now confirmed that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who is also a filmmaker, is all set to feature in the Ms. Marvel series. Details regarding Farhan’s character are under wraps, though his participation has been touted as a guest-starring role, Deadline reported. However, Farhan has not posted anything about his role in Ms. Marvel yet.

Ms. Marvel is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of Ms. Marvel, which is set to premiere on June 8.

On the personal front, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently tied the knot on February 19 in a dreamy, private ceremony at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. The actress-singer-host Shibani had gained headlines when her recent photos with producer-director-actor-singer Farhan had sparked rumours that the newly wedded couple might be expecting their first child.

On March 2, the singer Shibani has dismissed these rumours with a musical twist. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Roy' actress shared a sizzling video in front of a mirror flaunting her toned belly. She even revealed the reason for the apparent baby bump which was visible in the pictures which had gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.

Along with the clip, she wrote, "I am woman! I am notttt pregnant! It was the tequila" and added tears of joy emojis, eyes rolled emoji, and confused emoji. She chose the viral track 'I am woman' from the American singer Emmy Meli as the background music for her video and shut down the pregnancy rumours to rest.

(With inputs from ANI)