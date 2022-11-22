Morgan Freeman's fans jump in to defend, as veteran star gets trolled for his opening act in FIFA World Cup Qatar

Morgan Freeman

The biggest football event, FIFA World Cup 2022 opened up with much fanfare. But the grand affair disappointed a few sports fans as well. A section of people is unhappy that the tournament is happening in Qatar, a country that is facing criticism over its concerns regarding gender inequality, homophobia and human rights abuses.

As per the report of The Guardian, around 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar, since it won the right to host the competition a decade ago. The hazardous working conditions to build the necessary infrastructure for the World Cup have allegedly taken the lives of the workers. Another factor that is facing criticism is the law of Qatar that states same-sex relations as illegal. The reports stated that visiting LGBTQ soccer fans have been warned against “public displays of affection.”

Previously, a few celebrities like Dua Lipa, Shakira, and Rod Stewart expressed their discontent over the issue and even refused to perform at the event. Hollywood's veteran star Morgan Freeman graced the opening night, and his presence received flack on social media. Several netizens stated that Morgan fall into a truckload of cash, and agreed to this stint for money.

However, there is a certain section of netizens who applauded The Shawshank Redemption star for gracing the event and spreading the message of peace and humanity. During his opening act, Freeman shared the stage with Qatar's famous YouTuber, 20-year-old boy Ghanim al-Muftah, and together they explained the verses of the Holy Quran, that promote humanity and peace in the world.

As per a few netizens, the act of Freeman and Ghanim al-Muftah was edited, and they never get to see that, until videos from the event got surfaced on social media. Soon after the video got leaked, netizens and Morgan's fans jumped into defence and praised the actor for his act with Ghanim al-Muftah.

Here are the reactions

Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al-Muftah 20 years old has headlined the World Cup, in the opening skit where he acted with Legend Morgan Freeman.



But there's you who thinks it's okay to shame disability.

Shame Upon You. pic.twitter.com/hKVUghSsnS November 20, 2022

This disability inclusion is the icing on the cake of the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony. Watching this Qatari recite the verse about human diversity from Surah Al-Hujurat, in response to Morgan Freeman’s appeal for the unity of all tribes, gave me goosebumps. Take a bow, Qatar pic.twitter.com/2b3o1wJC0v — Ba’ Shaba (@gimbakakanda) November 20, 2022

Im so upset the western media didn’t actually show this, i watched it here and i didn’t get to see this beautiful masterpiece. Believe in islam or not, It delivers such an important message, Morgan freeman along with the disabled man made it truly magical pic.twitter.com/T4DxmMQuXa — Spider-mat (@beddimout) November 21, 2022

Katar'da düzenlenen 2022 FIFA Dünya Kupas katılan oyuncu Morgan Freeman ve Katarlı bir genç Kuran-ı Kerim ayeti okudu. pic.twitter.com/2nf7VMVkEM November 21, 2022

Morgan Freeman and this brother in the ground, colddddd how tf was this not in tele pic.twitter.com/413euYSQBx — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) November 20, 2022

