Morgan Freeman's fans jump in to defend, as veteran star gets trolled for his opening act in FIFA World Cup Qatar

Amid massive trolling for Morgan's participation in Qatar, netizens applaud the veteran actor's unseen speech with Ghanim al-Muftah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

Morgan Freeman

The biggest football event, FIFA World Cup 2022 opened up with much fanfare. But the grand affair disappointed a few sports fans as well. A section of people is unhappy that the tournament is happening in Qatar, a country that is facing criticism over its concerns regarding gender inequality, homophobia and human rights abuses. 

As per the report of The Guardian, around 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar, since it won the right to host the competition a decade ago. The hazardous working conditions to build the necessary infrastructure for the World Cup have allegedly taken the lives of the workers. Another factor that is facing criticism is the law of Qatar that states same-sex relations as illegal. The reports stated that visiting LGBTQ soccer fans have been warned against “public displays of affection.” 

Previously, a few celebrities like Dua Lipa, Shakira, and Rod Stewart expressed their discontent over the issue and even refused to perform at the event. Hollywood's veteran star Morgan Freeman graced the opening night, and his presence received flack on social media.  Several netizens stated that Morgan fall into a truckload of cash, and agreed to this stint for money. 

However, there is a certain section of netizens who applauded The Shawshank Redemption star for gracing the event and spreading the message of peace and humanity. During his opening act, Freeman shared the stage with Qatar's famous YouTuber, 20-year-old boy Ghanim al-Muftah, and together they explained the verses of the Holy Quran, that promote humanity and peace in the world. 

As per a few netizens, the act of Freeman and Ghanim al-Muftah was edited, and they never get to see that, until videos from the event got surfaced on social media. Soon after the video got leaked, netizens and Morgan's fans jumped into defence and praised the actor for his act with Ghanim al-Muftah. 

Here are the reactions

Fans in India can begin viewing the FIFA World Cup live streaming at 7:30 p.m. (IST). It will be followed by the tournament's first match, which will begin at 9:30 PM. Fans can also watch the ceremony live on Jio cinema app.

DNA Originals
More

