'Mom met dad, they had sex, it's amazing': Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar-winning speech leaves his mother embarrassed

Britain's Daniel Kaluuya was among the early winners on Sunday at a pandemic-era Oscars ceremony that brought back glamour and in-person appearances after a year of mostly Zoom awards shows. Kaluuya, 32, was named best supporting actor for his role as 1960s Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

"What a man!. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed," Kaluuya said, referring to Hampton. "There is so much work to be done," he added.

Daniel went on to thank his mom during the speech who also attended the event. The actor said, "I'd like to thank my mom. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height."

Kaluuya went on to discuss the sex life of his parents leaving his mom shocked and embarrassed. He said, "It's incredible. My mom met my dad, they had sex, it's amazing. Do you know what I'm saying? I'm here, do you know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive, so I'm going to celebrate that tonight."

Check out the video below:

#Oscars Moment: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah (@JATBMFilm). pic.twitter.com/rKRvKxWdGr April 26, 2021

Hollywood's drive for diversity over the past five years could lead to all four acting prizes, as well as the best director trophy, going to people of colour for the first time in the 93-year history of the highest honours in the movie business.

(With inputs from Reuters)