'Modern Family' fame Sofia Vergara reveals she was diagnosed with cancer at age 28, says 'doctor felt a lump in my neck'

‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara recently revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28. Sofia spoke about her experiences and struggles on Saturday (August 21) during a Stand Up To Cancer telethon.

The 49-year-old actor recalled, “At 28 years old during a doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and told me finally that I had thyroid cancer.”

Sofia, who was also hosting the event added, "When you’re young and you hear the word ‘cancer’, your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated.”

“I would read every book and found out everything I could about it,” she said adding that she was fortunate her cancer was detected early.

“I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” said the Emmy Award nominee.

Sofia now wants to “encourage others to educate themselves about cancer symptoms and get regular checks at their doctors, including taking up invitations for smear tests and mammograms.”

Sofia is now cancer-free, however, she remains conscious of the disease. “I get my blood levels checked every three to six months to make sure my thyroid levels are good. And of course after cancer, every time I cough or feel something I’m a little paranoid,” she said.

Sofia Vergara is a Columbia-American actress who known for her role of Gloria Delgado in TV series ‘Modern Family’. She has also worked in several hit Hollywood films such as ‘The Smurfs’, ‘New Year’s Eve’ and ‘Hot Pursuit’ among others.