The final instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise- The Final Reckoning- has received amazing positive reviews from the masses. With many hailing it as a 'perfect send-off' to Ethan Hunt.

Three decades, eight movies, one man, and one last mission. Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible- The Final Recogning, and he wins over his fans again. The latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise hits cinemas, and it has left the filmgoers amazed, emotional, and overwhelmed.

The Final Reckoning is the direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One, and it takes us back to Ethan's strive to stop Gabriel from acquiring the powerful AI weapon, The Entity. Filled with eye-popping stunts, superlative performances, and a fitting goodbye to Tom's iconic character, Mission: Impossible The Final Recogning is everything M: I fans craved for. Several moviegoers took their thoughts about the film, and shared it on X.

A netizen wrote, "Submarine underwater sequence literally gave me Chills..lite horror feels. What a GOAT u are @TomCruise." Another netizen wrote, "Re-watched Dead Reckoning again. Airport sequence, Rome, Venice party & Train scene. Excellently written and shot, Sexy stuff. Lorn Balfe's BGM is the main asset." One of the netizens wrote, "Just saw @MissionFilm & WOW @TomCruise is not human — from submarines to sky-high stunts, the action is INSANE. This man redefines cinema. Best popcorn bucket ever. James Bond, who? It’s Mission: Impossible till the end."

#MissionImpossible SUPERB ONE



Start To End Completely Engaged With Power Pack Actions & The Favourite Franchise Ended Up With Superb Ending. As a Finale Included Lot's of Fan Moments.



As Always #TomCruise as ETHAN &Thank You #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning pic.twitter.com/nJwtP7v1Fp — Abin Babu (@AbinBabu2255) May 17, 2025

An internet user wrote, "When the president of cinema tells you to trust him one last time, you do as you’re told." Another internet user wrote, "Mission Impossible. Start To End Completely Engaged With Power Pack Actions & The Favourite Franchise Ended Up With Superb Ending. As a Finale included lots of Fan Moments. As Always, #TomCruise as ETHAN &Thank You."

Avneet Kaur is in awe of Tom Cruise

Avneet Kaur recently shared some special moments from the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the latest film starring Hollywood legend Tom Cruise. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Avneet posted a video of herself posing for photographers on the red carpet. She wrote, "At the @missionimpossible premiere in London today."

In another post, Avneet shared a candid photo with Tom Cruise, calling him a “true gentleman.” She explained that Tom kindly helped her walk on the grass when she was having trouble because of her dress. “The sweetest and most humble @tomcruise, helping me walk on the grass because of my dress. A true gentleman,” she wrote. “Every time I’ve met you, Tom, you’ve taught me something new. Thank you for being yourself.”