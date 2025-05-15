Ahead of the mega release of Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning, the early reviews from the Cannes premiere are out, and moviegoers are calling it 'event of the year'.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in what may be his final appearance in the Mission: Impossible series, Mission: Impossible- The Final Recogning and the film is already being called the biggest blockbuster of 2025. Critics are loving the movie’s incredible stunts, gripping plot, and emotional moments.

The film had its big moment on the second day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a fantastic response. Audiences gave it a 5-minute standing ovation to Tom, clapping for a long time to show their love for the film. The overwhelming reaction made him emotional.

A popular entertainment site called the film “a jaw-dropping, adrenaline-charged farewell chapter that redefines modern action cinema,” while early reviewers are calling it “the most ambitious and emotionally charged Mission to date.”

As always, Tom Cruise is getting a lot of praise for doing his own daring stunts and for his powerful on-screen presence. Some early viewers are calling his performance “one for the ages.” Action scenes like a high-altitude chase and an intense train fight are being described as some of the best ever filmed.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is the biggest film in the franchise yet as it plays like one extended climax stretched across nearly three action-packed, emotional hours. With a more somber tone, the stakes have never been higher and the action set pieces are… pic.twitter.com/eS5numoyl8 — Matt Neglia @Cannes (@NextBestPicture) May 13, 2025

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is a thrill-tastic cinematic victory lap for the 30 year franchise. I had a lot of fun watching it but the story feels engineered around the stunts so the plot is convoluted and confusing. It is a big bloated mess filled with too many… pic.twitter.com/AV6BpxBqvL — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) May 15, 2025

Now that embargo has lifted, #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning left me underwhelmed. The 1st act is a slog, it's too plotty and at least 20 minutes too long. I also don't know if I'm on board with the ending, despite a terrific third act. Cruise is great in a mid MI movie pic.twitter.com/DOrsZXvUcU — Kevin Verma (@Kevin_126) May 14, 2025

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is the Avengers: Endgame of the Mission: Impossible franchise.



This movie is an absolute spectacle to behold on the IMAX screen with set pieces that are some of the best in the franchise. It’s action-packed, tense and absolutely jaw-dropping.… pic.twitter.com/bBBSe82Ak6 — Christopher Rates It (@LuminousDagger) May 14, 2025

The rest of the cast, including familiar faces and new ones, are also being praised for bringing humour, emotion, and teamwork to the story. Around the world, the movie is creating a lot of excitement, with many calling it “an unmissable cinematic experience” and predicting it will do well in awards for visual effects, editing, and stunt work.

With reviews, it seems like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning doesn’t just live up to the hype — it goes beyond it, delivering a powerful and unforgettable ending to one of the most legendary action series in movie history. Mission: Impossible- The Final Recogning will be releasing first in India, on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.