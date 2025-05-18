As expected, Tom Cruise's final mission with Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning released with a big bang in India, surpassing some of the biggest Bollywood openers of this year.

Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, has taken a flying start, and he has beaten homegrown superstars in terms of opening. The movie was released in India on Saturday, May 17, a week before US release, and it opened with overwhelmingly positive reviews. The strong opening of the film certifies the fact that Tom and his M:I franchise have a market in India.

As Sacnilk reported, the final instalment of Mission: Impossible has earned Rs 17 crores on its first day, which includes Rs 11.25 crores from English, Rs 4.65 crores from Hindi, Rs 7 lakhs from Telugu and Rs 4 lakhs from Tamil. If you compare the opening with the previous instalment of the series, The Dead Reckoning Part One, it opened with Rs 8 crore in India. Even the best-reviewed film from the franchise, Mission: Impossible Fallout, earned Rs 9.50 crores in India.

How did Tom Cruise beat Bollywood superstars this time?

If you compare the latest Mission: Impossible's opening, it has beaten Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore), Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 7.75 crore), and even Sunny Deol's Jaat (Rs 9.50 crore). However, Tom Cruise couldn't surpass the numbers and stardom of Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Vicky Kaushal. Raid 2 earned Rs 19.25 crore opening. Whereas Salman Khan's Sikandar earned Rs 26 crores opening. The biggest Bollywood opener in 2025 continues to remain Vicky Kaushal's Chaava, which opened with Rs 31 crores in India.

About Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie is a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), with Ethan Hunt (Cruise) on the run to get hold of the AI superforce, The Entity. Apart from Tom, the movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in key roles.