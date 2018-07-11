'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' is crazy kind of evolution: Simon Pegg

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Inside new Parliament building: Unveiling its features, from grand halls to high-tech modern spaces

Delhi Police Special CP attends “Citizens’ Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2023”

Congress won with our support in Karnataka…’ Lingayats seek CM from their community

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homebusiness

business

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' is crazy kind of evolution: Simon Pegg

New 'Mission: Impossible' ups the action with skydiving Tom Cruise

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 11:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A skydiving Tom Cruise returns this month for the latest stunt-packed installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, which co-star Simon Pegg promises "ups the bar" for action.

Mission: Impossible -Fallout sees Cruise - who famously does his own stunts - throw himself from a military transport plane at 25,000 feet, pilot a helicopter though mountain ravines and race a motorbike helmet-less through oncoming traffic round Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

"It just ups the bar so far, it's a crazy kind of evolution. Any one of the stunt sequences in this movie would do a film proud as its climax, and they're just all the way through," Pegg said.

Pegg returns as the nerdy sidekick to Cruise's suave spy Ethan Hunt, though Pegg says he would not swap places with the Hollywood star, whose last film in the franchise - 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation - took in $682 million at the global box office.

"I'm happy to be the one on the ground operating the computer. I get to be part of it but I don't have to risk my life," Pegg told Reuters ahead of the film's world premiere in Paris on Thursday.

Henry Cavill, appearing as a CIA-paid hitman who joins a terror ring intent on engineering a nuclear disaster to destroy the old world order, was equally impressed.

"When you're seeing a guy who's learned how to fly a helicopter and then do stunts in a helicopter, and not only stunts in a helicopter but stunts in a helicopter in the mountains, it's something else," Cavill said of the 56-year-old Cruise.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has said he wants the movie to explore a more human side to Hunt, starting with the return of his ex-wife, played by Michelle Monaghan, and British MI6 collaborator Ilsa Faust, played by Rebecca Ferguson.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout starts its international rollout in movie theaters on July 25.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 751 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 10

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

Supreme Court to hear plea filed by Delhi government today challenging ordinance on control of services

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE