Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

Headlines

Meet 'James Bond of Israel' Lior Raz, Fauda actor, once Arnold's bodyguard, now on the battlefield facing Hamas rockets

Delhi excise policy case: Sanjay Singh's ED custody extended by three days

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against Rajya Sabha suspension

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: US citizens killed in Hamas attack, furious Joe Biden gives full support to Israel

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

7 memory-boosting neurobic exercises

Hurun India Rich List 2023:Top 8 richest Indians with their net worth 

IND vs AFG: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Afghanistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Israel Hamas War: US citizens killed in Hamas attack, furious Joe Biden gives full support to Israel

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One will be available to rent from Prime Video Store from October 11 onwards before its made available for free for all the subscribers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The seventh film in the Mission Impossible series, officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was released in the theatres on July 12. After three months of its worldwide release, the Tom Cruise-starrer spy action film is set to have its streaming release on Prime Video.

The OTT platform took to its social media handles on Tuesday, October 10, and made the announcement that the film can be rented from Prime Video Store from October 11 onwards. "ready for another mission? Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning on #PrimeVideoStore, Oct 11", the post was captioned along with a short clip of explosive visuals from the film.

Apart from Tom Cruise reprising his role as the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt, the spy action film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Frederick Schmidt, Mariela Garriga, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and Cary Elwes in key roles.

Made on an estimated budget of $291 million, Mission Impossible 7 turned out to be a box office disappointment as it made around $570 million at the global box office. The Barbenheimer phenomenon also adversely affected the ticket sales of the Christopher McQuarrie directorial.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie, a fantasy comedy based on the eponymous fashion doll, and Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer, an epic biographical thriller based on the life of the 'father of the atomic bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer, released on the same day of July 21 and occupied almost all the screens globally where Tom Cruise film was playing.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, the direct sequel and the eighth film in the Mission Impossible franchise, is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.

READ | Mission Impossible 7 actress Hayley Atwell opens up on relationship rumours with Tom Cruise: 'It feels a little dirty'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 with BuyHatke Extension!

Taapsee Pannu asks paps to step aside from her car, says 'baad me bologe dhakka lag gaya' - Watch viral video

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE