Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One will be available to rent from Prime Video Store from October 11 onwards before its made available for free for all the subscribers.

The seventh film in the Mission Impossible series, officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was released in the theatres on July 12. After three months of its worldwide release, the Tom Cruise-starrer spy action film is set to have its streaming release on Prime Video.

The OTT platform took to its social media handles on Tuesday, October 10, and made the announcement that the film can be rented from Prime Video Store from October 11 onwards. "ready for another mission? Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning on #PrimeVideoStore, Oct 11", the post was captioned along with a short clip of explosive visuals from the film.

Apart from Tom Cruise reprising his role as the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt, the spy action film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Frederick Schmidt, Mariela Garriga, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and Cary Elwes in key roles.

Made on an estimated budget of $291 million, Mission Impossible 7 turned out to be a box office disappointment as it made around $570 million at the global box office. The Barbenheimer phenomenon also adversely affected the ticket sales of the Christopher McQuarrie directorial.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie, a fantasy comedy based on the eponymous fashion doll, and Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer, an epic biographical thriller based on the life of the 'father of the atomic bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer, released on the same day of July 21 and occupied almost all the screens globally where Tom Cruise film was playing.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, the direct sequel and the eighth film in the Mission Impossible franchise, is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.



