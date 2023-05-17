Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 trailer: Tom Cruise ups the ante, flies off cliffs, fights atop speeding train

A still of Tom Cruise from Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 trailer

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 trailer: The official trailer of Tom Cruise's much-awaited film, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is here, and it has all the ingredients that a true fan of the spy-thriller franchise expects. Tom returns as IMF's (Impossible Mission Force) top agent, Ethan Hunt, and this time, he chooses 'not to accept' the mission over his team. Ethan is unprepared for what's coming, and the new threat will cost him dearly.

The upcoming movie, Dead Reckoning is the first instalment from the two-part finale to the blockbuster spy thriller franchise. The official trailer of 2.28 minutes was uploaded on May 17 on Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel, and it has already got over 30K views in two hours of upload. In the trailer, Ethan is been warned by his old friend Agent Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) that the stakes are higher than ever, and he might have to lose his dear ones. From jumping off from the high cliffs to fighting atop of speeding train to riding a horse in a stormy desert, Ethan is determined to avert the global threat and save his people.

Watch the trailer

As soon as the trailer was out, fans of the Mission Impossible series got excited, and they share their anticipation for the film. An internet user wrote, "Goosebumps. Tom cruise never ever disappointed us. Tom cruise fans last movie's collection was only 50cr., So our goal is to make this movie's collection at least 100cr. This time and we will make it." Another internet user wrote, "Mind-blowing Trailer woo-hoo full goosebumps Bgm action." One of the netizens wrote, "WoW! He's 60 now but still running like a teenager! Goosbumps!"

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is the direct sequel to Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018). This will be eighth instalment in the MI series. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will release in India on July 14, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.