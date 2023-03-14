Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One poster gives first look at Tom Cruise's death-defying stunt, fans react

Credit: Paramount Pictures India/Instagram

On Tuesday, the makers of Mission Impossible Dead starring Tom Cruise shared the official poster of the film. Dropping the poster, they wrote, “Here’s the official poster for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 starring Tom Cruise. Only in theatres July 2023. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In the poster, the actor can be seen performing a death-defying stunt with his bike. As soon as the makers shared it, fans started reacting to it, one of them wrote, “thank god it’s not a floating head poster.” The second one said, “I sense a new trailer is imminent.” The third one said, “xcellent! But please, when the DVD/blu-ray is released, could you have 'Mission Impossible' read from the top, down, on the spine, so it fits in with the previous releases in the series? Thanks. Keep up the great work...”

The fourth person commented, “I can't wait to see Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning because I'm seeing Tom cruise in action. It will be a fantastic movie.” The fifth one said, “This poster is exactly what fans need.” The sixth person commented, “om Cruise just changed future movie poster designs.” Another said, “I have waited for this movie for 5 years I'm gonna watch 10 times when it releases.”

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will feature the return of several other franchise veterans like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. The official trailer sees Cruise in a number of action-packed sequences, like a nightclub fistfight, a chase atop a moving train, and, of course, lots of falling.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on July 14, 2023. The sequel, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, is currently scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.



