Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning continues to dominate the Indian box office, and has already crossed Rs 30 crores in two days.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning has left Indian moviegoers mesmerised, and the movie continues to perform well on its second day. Released in cinemas on Saturday, May 17, the film opened with Rs 16.5 crores. The positive reviews and overwhelmingly positive word of mouth has certainly helped the movie to grow at the box office. The second day data is out, and the film has easily crossed Rs 30 crore mark in India.

As Sacnilk reported, Mission: Impossible remained steady on Sunday, repeating Saturday's collection. Yes, just like Saturday, MI8 has earned Rs 16.5 crores on Sunday, with the majority of the collection coming from the English version, followed by Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. When it comes to occupancy, Mission: Impossible had an average occupancy of 43.39% on Sunday. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 28.39%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 49.53%, and in the evening shows, the occupancy was 51.70%.

Tom Cruise beats Marvel, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol

Tom enjoy a strong fan following in India, and he proved it again with the opening of The Final Reckoning. The latest M:I has surpassed all the Marvel movies' openings released this year. Captain America Brave New World opened with Rs 4.2 crores and Thunderbolts* opened Rs 3.8 crores.

Not only Hollywood, Tom has also beaten Bollywood stars in India. When it comes to comparison, Ethan Hunt (Tom) has defeated Akshay Kumar, scoring ahead of Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore opening), Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 7.75 crore opening), and even Sunny Deol's Jaat (Rs 9.50 crore opening).

About Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie is a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), with Ethan Hunt (Cruise) on the run to get hold of the AI superforce, The Entity. Apart from Tom, the movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in key roles.