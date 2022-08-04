Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise to quit spy franchise after Dead Reckoning? Director reveals

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise will bring his famous character IMF agent Ethan Hunt to the big screen next year with Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One. The upcoming instalment has been split into two parts and Dead Reckoning: Part Two will release in 2024. Earlier there were reports that after these films, Tom will leave the franchise, and the narrative of these films is set in such a way that it will bid perfect adieu to Hunt.

Now, the long-time director of the series Christopher McQuarrie has opened up on these reports and quashed them as a rumour. While speaking at the Hollywood news podcast 'Light the fuse,' Christopher added, "Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true. I called Tom the next day and said, 'There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100% factually incorrect.' When you read articles in the trades, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline.”

For the unversed, McQuarrie has directed four of Mission Impossible (including the two upcoming films of the series). Christopher first directed Mission Impossible: Rouge Nation (2015), followed by Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018). Mission Impossible is one of the most popular spy-thriller franchises in Hollywood, and Fallout is regarded as one of the best action sequels of recent times.

MI:7 Dead Reckoning Part One stars an ensemble cast which includes Hunt's (Tom Cruise) core team, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson. Other cast includes Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.