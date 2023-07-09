Mission Impossible 7 actress Hayley Atwell opens up on relationship rumours with Tom Cruise: 'It feels a little dirty'

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission Impossible 7/Twitter

British-American actress Hayley Atwell has spoken up on rumours of a romance with Tom Cruise. The actress, 41, and her 61-year-old in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star have been plagued by speculation they have extended their chemistry beyond the silver screen. The actress is already engaged to songwriter and composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April. Ned announced the news on Instagram revealing that he proposed while on a trip to Venice.

At the time of filming the latest installment of the film franchise, romance rumours began to swirl but it seems there wasn't any truth to them, reports Mirror.co.uk. Hayley has poured cold water on the rumours by describing Tom as like an 'uncle' to her. The British star also said that she would turn to him for advice during filming. She said that she thought the rumours were "weird" and that she was upset when they began.

Speaking to The Independent she said: "I would be like, 'Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about'. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss? It's upsetting." She further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "When I've talked to him about it, he'd be like: 'You know exactly who you are. You know what you're about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you if you are in integrity with yourself and if you know what your value system is.'"

Talking about the upcoming film slated to release in theatres on July 12, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will see Tom Cruise reprise his famous role as IMF agent, Ethan Hunt. In addition to this, the seventh movie of the franchise will see Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Frederick Schmidt, Mariela Garriga, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and Cary Elwes in key roles. When it comes to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the makers have already decided on a release date for the movie. It’s scheduled to hit theatres next year, on June 28. (Wih inputs from IANS)



