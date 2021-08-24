VIRAL! Tom Crusie visits Asha Bhonsle's fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, legendary singer shares pic

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle took social media users by surprise as she shared a photo of Hollywood star Tom Cruise exiting her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England, after enjoying a sumptuous meal. The veteran singer took to Instagram and shared a photo of the 'Mission: Impossible' star outside her restaurant, Asha's.

In the photo, Tom, who is seen clad in blue denim, plain solid navy blue round-neck pullover teamed with a denim jacket, was all smiles as he stood outside the restaurant for a member of the staff to click a picture.

"I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon," Asha captioned the photo.

The official Instagram page of the restaurant revealed further details about Tom Cruise's visit stating he had ordered chicken tikka masala and thoroughly enjoyed it. The caption on the restaurant's page read, "Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again." The restaurant also mentioned they considered him ordering the same dish twice as "the greatest compliment" that they could have received from him and welcomed Tom Crusie to their esteemed list of celebrities which includes the likes of Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones.

After the photo went viral on social media, fans shared their excitement on the restaurant's social media post. However, a section of users pointed out that it looked like Tom's stunt double and not him. "No way is that TC. Definitely a look-alike or stunt double," wrote a user. "That is not Tom Cruise," wrote another.

Meanwhile, a report in Express.co.uk noted that Tom Cruise Mr Cruise was seen in the same clothes as in this photo when he was spotted at Grand Central, brushing aside all rumours that it wasn't him at Asha Bhonsle's restaurant.

Tom had visited Asha's on August 21, while on a break from shooting his latest movie, 'Mission: Impossible 7'. He will be next seen in 'Top Gun: Maverick', a sequel to his action-drama 'Top Gun'.