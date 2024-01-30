Twitter
Milly Alcock to play Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC Universe

Milly Alcock became well-known for playing the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, a show related to Game of Thrones. Now, she's stepping into the world of comic book movies with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:57 AM IST

Edited by

Actress Milly Alcock, known for her role in House of the Dragon, has been chosen to play Supergirl in Warner Bros.' upcoming movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. She will portray Kara Zor-El, who is Superman's cousin.

Before her solo movie, the character might make appearances in other DC Studios projects. It's uncertain whether this will be in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, starting filming this spring, or another DC movie or show. The Supergirl movie might start filming in the fall if Warner Bros. finds a director quickly. Ana Nogueira is writing the script.

Milly Alcock became well-known for playing the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon," a show related to "Game of Thrones." Now, she's stepping into the world of comic book movies with "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." The new movie is influenced in part by the Tom King and Bilquis Evely miniseries that shares the same name.

"Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU," Gunn wrote on social media Monday. "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon, but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl." 

He also mentioned that she captured the essence of the character as imagined by comic book writer King, comic book artist Evely, and screenwriter Nogueira. Gunn and Safran emphasized that this Supergirl will be different from what audiences are accustomed to. She will be distinct from her optimistic cousin, Superman. Gunn explained to reporters in late January 2023, "We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth."

In the comics, Supergirl made her first appearance in Action Comics No. 252. Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, she is Superman's cousin from Krypton. Faye Dunaway portrayed Supergirl in the 1984 film, while Melissa Benoist played the character on the CW for six seasons from 2015 to 2021. Sasha Calle also took on the role in the film The Flash.

Woman of Tomorrow is included in Chapter 1 of DC's lineup curated by Gunn and Safran. This slate also features the Batman movie The Brave and the Bold and a television series with Viola Davis reprising her Suicide Squad character, Amanda Waller.

