'Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than b***s': Miley Cyrus on preferring women over men

Miley Cyrus is one of the artists who never shied away from discussing her sexuality. After her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, the singer dated Kaitlynn Carter for about a month and post that, she was in a relationship with Cody Simpson. However, after being together for nearly a year, Miley and Cody split up. Now while appearing on Sirius XM’s Barstool Sports Radio Call Her Daddy podcast, Miley revealed that she prefers women over men.

Cyrus stated, "Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I'm not as interested. I like d***s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table."

Miley further said, "It's good if it can just get in and go away because I don't want it eyeing me up. That's how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than b***s."

Talking about her dominant nature, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer added, "I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space."

Earlier while talking about her breakup with Cody, Miley had said, "But for right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age. We're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives."