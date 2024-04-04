This singer saw child abuse, cried in parks, revolutionised music industry, has earned Rs 20,000 crore after death

Michael Jackson openly discussed his relationship with his father, Joseph Jackson, accusing him of physically punishing him and his siblings

Michael Jackson, who was born in Gary, Indiana, near Chicago, Illinois, on August 29, 1958, was the seventh of nine children in his family, which included his parents Joseph and Katherine Jackson.

Early life

Jackson started singing in childhood, he used to sing for his classmates and others at a Christmas celebrations when he was just five years old.

By 1964, he and his brother Marlon became part of the Jackson Brothers, a band formed by their older brothers Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine. In the band, Jackson played the congas while Marlon played the tambourine. He then parted ways with his brother and family band The Jackson 5, later, Michael Jackson launched a remarkable solo career, reaching its pinnacle with his 1982 album Thriller, which became the best-selling album in history. He crowned himself the King of Pop and maintained his dominance in the music industry through the years with top-grossing concerts, record-breaking music, and chart-topping hits.

Despite his global music success, Michael Jackson's private life and unusual behavior often dominated headlines. Rumors of childhood abuse and a child molestation lawsuit often circulated, and his shyness impacted his personal relationships. Despite his immense fame and adoring fans, his life was far from perfect.

Child abuse

Michael Jackson openly discussed his relationship with his father, Joseph Jackson, accusing him of physically punishing him and his siblings. He said, "He would throw you and hit you as hard as he can."

Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson, also talked about alleged child abuse during an interview with ABC News. He remembered hearing Michael's cries as their father used to give punishment and described his own conflicted emotions about their father's disciplinary approach. While talking about his father's method, he said, "he wanted to show us, 'I care about you. Even if I have to whip your butt, I care about you,'

Cried seeing other children playing

In one of the interviews, Michael said, "I could see the park, right across the street," he said. "But I had to go in the other building and work until late at night making the albums. I sat there looking at the kids with tears running down my face and I would say, 'I am trapped and I have to do this for the rest of my life."

Death

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson passed away from cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. The Los Angeles County coroner officially declared Michael Jackson's death a homicide, attributing it to an overdose of the surgical anaesthetic propofol. In addition to propofol, lorazepam and Valium were also found to have contributed to his death.

In the past decade, Jackson's earnings have exceeded $2.4 billion (Rs 20,000 crore), surpassing those of many living celebrities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.